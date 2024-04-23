April 23, 2024

Fortnite: Samus Aran never arrived because Nintendo only wanted the appearance on the Nintendo Switch

Gerald Bax April 23, 2024 1 min read

Journalist Stephen Totilo reported an interesting curiosity about fortnite H Nintendo. According to what he said in a long interview with Donald Mustard, the lead creator of Epic Games, Mario House never allowed the creation of a Mario skin Samos Aranthe hero of the Metroid series, for a reason that if you think about it is completely in line with the company's policies regarding its intellectual property: he wanted it to be available only for the Nintendo Switch version.

Basically, Nintendo didn't want Samus to be usable on other platforms, even just as a skin, as is usually the case in Fortnite.

Fortnite philosophy

Fortnite has hosted many celebrities over the years

Epic Games has had a very open policy with Fortnite, hosting many characters from other worlds over the years. Think of Marvel superheroes or the heroes of the Dragon Ball series.

The benefit is usually mutual: Epic Games enriches the Fortnite experience by tickling the imagination of its players, while the licensees get the money and exposure.

The article doesn't go into much detail about Nintendo's reasons for rejection, but we can imagine that it is part of its policy to protect its intellectual property, which it wants to access only through its platforms.

