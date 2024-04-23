Fortnite: Samus Aran never arrived because Nintendo only wanted the appearance on the Nintendo Switch

Journalist Stephen Totilo reported an interesting curiosity about fortnite H Nintendo. According to what he said in a long interview with Donald Mustard, the lead creator of Epic Games, Mario House never allowed the creation of a Mario skin Samos Aranthe hero of the Metroid series, for a reason that if you think about it is completely in line with the company's policies regarding its intellectual property: he wanted it to be available only for the Nintendo Switch version.

Basically, Nintendo didn't want Samus to be usable on other platforms, even just as a skin, as is usually the case in Fortnite.