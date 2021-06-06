June 7, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Ford Maverick, il nome torna su un pick-up compatto

Ford Maverick, the name goes back to a compact pickup truck – Auto World

Mirabelle Hunt June 6, 2021 2 min read

Pick-up range from stronghold Ready to welcome a new compact model: After months of rumors and indiscretion, Blue Oval announces with a teaser video the arrival dissidentAnd the The new box model that will be shown for the first time in the world on the eighth of June, which brings back the historic name the American automaker had already used in the past. The new model will be produced at Ford’s plants in Mexico and will reach US dealerships starting next fall.

Months of rumors, spy photos and speculation led to this moment. It’s true: Ford is adding an all-new pickup truck to the lineup called the MaverickFord’s brief statement explained. “Bringing the re-emergence of the classic name and creating a new choice for commercial vehicle customers, the all-new Ford Maverick debuts June 8.” New Ford Maverick It will share the platform with Bronco Sport and Escape and will be offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The engine range should include quite a few solutions, with three turbochargers (1.5 liters) and four cylinders (2.0 liters), both without electrification assistance. The new compact pickup truck comes within weeks of Hyundai announcing its Santa Cruz sedan. Maverick will also be the first Ford model to debut on the brand’s Tik Tok channel and will feature American actress Gabrielle Union as her testimonial.

All rights reserved

READ  Ricardo can race at IndyCar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

1 min read

Here’s who can follow Paratici at Tottenham

June 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

“All vaccinations by 2022” – RSI Swiss Radio and Television

June 7, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

FIM MiniGP World Series, the project presented in Barcelona

June 6, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

1 min read

GDF seizes $ 20 million from DHL, no contribution to workers – Ultima Ora

June 7, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

Vacation Bonus on Pre-filled Form 730/2021: How to Verify Data

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

He was 28 years old. Affected by fulminant leukemia

June 7, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

TEMPORALS RISKS AGAIN Until Friday, then the situation is getting better

June 7, 2021 Karen Hines