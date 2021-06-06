Ford Maverick, the name goes back to a compact pickup truck – Auto World

Pick-up range from stronghold Ready to welcome a new compact model: After months of rumors and indiscretion, Blue Oval announces with a teaser video the arrival dissidentAnd the The new box model that will be shown for the first time in the world on the eighth of June, which brings back the historic name the American automaker had already used in the past. The new model will be produced at Ford’s plants in Mexico and will reach US dealerships starting next fall.

Months of rumors, spy photos and speculation led to this moment. It’s true: Ford is adding an all-new pickup truck to the lineup called the MaverickFord’s brief statement explained. “Bringing the re-emergence of the classic name and creating a new choice for commercial vehicle customers, the all-new Ford Maverick debuts June 8.” New Ford Maverick It will share the platform with Bronco Sport and Escape and will be offered with both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. The engine range should include quite a few solutions, with three turbochargers (1.5 liters) and four cylinders (2.0 liters), both without electrification assistance. The new compact pickup truck comes within weeks of Hyundai announcing its Santa Cruz sedan. Maverick will also be the first Ford model to debut on the brand’s Tik Tok channel and will feature American actress Gabrielle Union as her testimonial.