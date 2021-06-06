FIM MiniGP World Series, the project presented in Barcelona

The new Road to MotoGP project has begun. The FIM MiniGP World Championship was presented during a press conference at Circuit de Barcelona – Catalunya. FIM President Jorge Vegas, and Dorna Sports’ Managing Director, Carmelo Ezpeleta, unveiled the new project, joining Ohvale’s Managing Director Valerio Da Lio and Wayne Doran, from the Pirelli Racing division, on stage. . MOTUL has also been introduced as a new project partner: it will provide high-quality lubricants during races and for FIM MiniGP World Series competitors.

The FIM MiniGP World Series is designed to unify and standardize MiniGP competitions around the worldWith the aim of creating an equal platform for young drivers around the world to increase their skills and opportunities.

The top three drivers in each 2021 national, regional or continental competition will be invited to compete in the World Championship race in Valencia, the final round of the season. The winner of this series will, depending on age and location/nationality, secure a place in one of the Road To MotoGP programs to advance his career.

Jorge Viegas, President of FIM, and Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of Dorna, opened the press conference to introduce the project and then unveiled the two OHVALE GP-0 160 bikes that will compete in the final in Valencia. One of the bikes displayed the colors of the Italian flag, the bike that competitors will have to take in the 2021 FIM MiniGP Italy Series, while the other wore a livery reminiscent of the colors of the Malaysian flag for the FIM MiniGP Malaysia Series. Italy and Malaysia are among the top seven competitions included in the new series launched in April, along with France, the Netherlands, North America, Spain and the United Kingdom.

talking Jorge VegasFIA President: “One of the main goals of my state is to allow all girls and boys who want to race motorcycles to have this possibility, regardless of their financial situation. The FIM MiniGP World Series is the first step on the road to MotoGP, at very limited costs and in a safe environment. Moreover, this project directly includes the National Federations and the Confederations, and this is very important for its success. I would like to thank Dorna, with whom we have worked for some time on this project, for the wonderful collaboration, as well as for our partners Ohvale, Pirelli and Motul.”

Carmelo IspeletaDorna Sports Managing Director: “This is a project we started studying a long time ago; when we focused on creating the hierarchical base of the road to MotoGP. We have the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup, FIM CEV Repsol, Idemitsu Asia Talent Cup, Northern Talent Cup and Honda British Talent Cup and a lot of programs in Road to MotoGP but the base of the pyramid is important to be able to get many people racing and in the same competitive conditions. This was important for us from the start, to give the young drivers the opportunity to race with the same material and with the same capabilities. I would like to thank FIM, Ohvale and Pirelli, as well as Motul who recently joined us as a partner on the series.”