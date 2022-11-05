Then the camp spoke

MilanNews.it

It’s time, 10 months later, for Milan-Spezia’s first after one of the most exciting refereeing episodes modern Italian football can remember.

It was January 17, 2022, and in San Siro with only 5 thousand spectators due to Covid, the referee defeated Serra, who did not give an advantage to Milan, the winning goal scored by Messias in 92; This fact caused the Rossoneri to lose their bearings, and thus they also lost the match due to Gyasi’s goal in the 96th minute. The race director immediately apologized to Ibrahimovic and his teammates, raised his hands in surrender and surrendered to Rybek’s embrace.

Milan confirmed his style and that of director Paolo Maldini, and decided not to go beyond what happened at the San Siro, and also suffered from the words of Thiago Motta, coach of Liguria, in the post-match de Serra? Everyone has something to gain or lose, that’s football. We got the award at the end of a team that didn’t give up. Tonight we performed well and deserved a positive result.”

The stadium then proved that the Rossoneri were right: they focused on what they could determine – as Pioli always mentioned – they worked hard and put aside referee errors at their expense, then reassembled Inter and deservedly won the Scudetto 2021-2022.