Foggia Zeman, contact: Bohemian coach can return to Puglia

The new president, Nicolas Canonico, would like to relaunch the club with the Bohemian coach who made the club’s history and will return for the fourth time to Foggia.

Foggia Courts Zdenek Zeman. Apulian club, represented by incoming president Nicola Canonico and current number one Maria Assunta Bentos, met the Bohemian coach in Rome to test his readiness to sit on the police bench for the fourth time in his career, creating the legend. Zimanlandia. A tweet from the Apulian club with the phrase “See you in Foggia” immediately sparked excitement in the city. But at the moment there has been no signature and “see you” associated with an upcoming date for further evaluation of the proposal.

In recent days, Zeman has already rejected offers from other LegaPro clubs and two B clubs, but they have not convinced him. However, a potential potential return to Foggia would have sentimental and “romantic” value especially for Zeman, and for this reason also, the former coach, among others, Lazio and Roma, Cagliari and Pescara, is seriously considering an offer. But still nothing has been reported.

Meeting – Foggia posted a tweet online that seemed to leave no doubt: “See you in Foggia!” We read, complete with photos of Zeman and hashtags #ForzaFoggia #CertiAmoriNonFinanoMai and #Zeman. Many believed that the agreement had already been reached, while there is certainly only one next appointment.

zeemanland – Zeeman had given birth to Ziemanlandia at the end of the 1980s when, after coaching Licata, he began to make himself known in Italy thanks to his 4-3-3 attacking game, and the athletic preparation that allowed the team to perform at the time is rare on football fields. Much satisfaction was given in two years in Serie A at the helm of Foggia, where Zeman fired players who made fortunes for many clubs: from Signori to Baiano, from Rambodi to Di Biagio, from Shalimov to Kolivanov and many others. READ Juventus, without CR7 goals and church tears it gets cruel | News

