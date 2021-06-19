Here are the five reasons why the sun is a natural medicine

The sun is a natural medicine and like any medicine it should be used gradually and in appropriate doses. But let’s see what are the five reasons why the sun is a natural medicine.

The first reason is that it improves mood. In fact, sunlight, especially in the morning, increases serotonin production. This is an important neurotransmitter responsible for controlling mood. Thus, it also has a beneficial effect on irritability and anxiety.

The second reason: It relieves muscle spasms and acts as a relaxant for many inflammatory diseases. In addition, it is useful in combating some skin diseases. Think of psoriasis and eczema, and if used properly, they are an excellent remedyacne.

This is the fourth reason why the sun is considered a natural medicine. Well: it helps control weight again by increasing serotonin. In fact, it will have the double effect of achieving well-being but also reducing appetite. The effect will be psychological but also related to the habits of life, as with the beautiful days when you go out more. Thus, life becomes less stable for everyone.

Reason 5: Because it produces vitamin D, just think that almost all of this vitamin in the body is produced thanks to the sun. Its main beneficial effect is the fixation of calcium in the bones. On the contrary, it was found that its deficiency can contribute to the identification of various diseases.

How to use it in a healthy and safe way

If it is true that the sun is a natural medicine, it is also true that it can turn into an enemy. This happens when you do not take it in a safe and healthy way. In particular, the time to reveal yourself is in the early morning and afternoon. Therefore, never expose yourself from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

This basic precaution is to prevent the sun’s rays from causing burns, heat stroke and permanent damage to the skin skin.

The bottom line is that the sun is a natural medicine without cost if it is used gradually and in appropriate doses. Instead, it becomes a dangerous enemy if you do not follow the rules for skin protection and exposure times.

