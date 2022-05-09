Florence is coming to America: here is “Be.Long” – political plan

Florence, May 9, 2022 – To date, there are 35,000 foreign students a year: about 15,000 of whom are Americans. Numbers are destined to grow, so Florence is trying to organize itself through a program called “Be.Long”, which aims to go directly to the United States and welcome new temporary citizens with a medium and long-term perspective. Florence will actually be in Denver from May 31st to June 3rd, with Nafsa scheduled dates, the main international exhibition for study abroad, with its own location and its own offer dedicated to ‘Be.Long’. The goal is to redesign the use of the city for student attendance and provide a useful tool for both operators and students to overcome potential cultural and bureaucratic barriers and experience the city. You can reach “Be.Long” at www.belong.destinationflorence.com and find information about bureaucracy, health, services and hospitality. The presentation was made in Palazzo Vecchio by the Head of the Destination Florence Convention & Visitors Bureau, US Consul General in Florence, Rohini Gupta, and Councilors Cecilia del Rey (Tourism), Dita Muse (University and Research). Federico Barraco and Unicoop Firenze’s Head of External Relations (Chief Sponsor of Unicoop ‘Be.Long’) Claudio Vanni. “The BeLong project is growing and launching in the United States to attract Florence to a destination other than mass tourism – Councilor del Rey – is developing the city into a place to respond to medium- and long-term rentals. A project aimed at transforming the city into a more training and innovation city, it creates favorable conditions for the many students and aspiring entrepreneurs who come each year.