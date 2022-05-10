Ukraine: Ambassadors of 27 EU countries to the United States for the first time together – North America

(ANSA) – Washington, May 09 – For the first time, ambassadors from Washington, D.C. The first ‘Transatlantic Bridge Award’ was presented to three eminent Americans for their contribution to the strengthening of relations between Atlantic nations.



The festival, which is planned for European Day, is of particular importance for the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “The united response of allies to Putin’s occupation of Ukraine underscores the enduring importance of the shared values ​​of the Atlantic Ocean,” commented EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis, who hosted the awards ceremony at his residence. In the presence of US ambassadors, journalists, business executives and members of parliament. Anthems of the European Union and the United States were sung at the ceremony.



Honorable Mention: Supreme Court Judge Stephen Fryer, Deborah Rutter, Head of the Kennedy Performing Arts Center, and Jose Andres, Founder Chef of World Central Kitchen (Disaster Disaster).



