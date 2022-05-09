Dr. Wonder: 8 million euros in the first 5 days. It is the most watched film in the United States in 2022

Exhibitors were expecting it, and the doctor had come up with a strange treatment. In the first days of programming (The film was released last Wednesday) The latest Marvel title signed Sam Raimi Who gave him the “touch of horror”, Dr. is strange in the diversity of madness It collected 8,291,067 euros with 196,408 additions. The “catch-all” movie has been released in over 900 theaters, considering they are on stage. Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore It reached 8 million but in four weeks e Downton Abbey – A New Era It has collected just 9 839,356 in two weeks.

The film, which sees the wizard surgeon battling the complex world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a thousand impacts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been well-received in the United States, where it grossed $ 185 million, making it the biggest film ever made. Box office. Programming and Beating on the first weekend of this year Batman With Robert Pattinson making his debut with 134 million. The film was released in the United States with the tagline “PG13”, meaning children under the age of thirteen must be with adults. Due to the horror elements of the film some critics questioned the choice, the title is all in Italy. Overseas, the film grossed $ 265 million in 49 regions, bringing the total worldwide gross to $ 450 million. Dr. Wonder2 It has not been published in China, Russia and Ukraine.

Better than Dr. Strange Benedict Cumberbatch In post-epidemic Italy he only created Spider-Man Tom Holland It brought more home in the first weekend of the show in December Receipts with twelve million euros Spider-Man – No way home. During the difficult times experienced by Italian cinemas (-7% is already not good compared to last year) It is very important to increase the confidence of the Marvel movie.