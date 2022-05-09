May 9, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Dr. Wonder: 8 million euros in the first 5 days. It is the most watched film in the United States in 2022

Dr. Wonder: 8 million euros in the first 5 days. It is the most watched film in the United States in 2022

Noah French May 9, 2022 2 min read

Exhibitors were expecting it, and the doctor had come up with a strange treatment. In the first days of programming (The film was released last Wednesday) The latest Marvel title signed Sam Raimi Who gave him the “touch of horror”, Dr. is strange in the diversity of madness It collected 8,291,067 euros with 196,408 additions. The “catch-all” movie has been released in over 900 theaters, considering they are on stage. Fantastic Beasts – The Secrets of Dumbledore It reached 8 million but in four weeks e Downton Abbey – A New Era It has collected just 9 839,356 in two weeks.

Benedict Cumberbatch: “Between insanity and spirituality, in the appearance of Dr. Strange”


The film, which sees the wizard surgeon battling the complex world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a thousand impacts for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, has been well-received in the United States, where it grossed $ 185 million, making it the biggest film ever made. Box office. Programming and Beating on the first weekend of this year Batman With Robert Pattinson making his debut with 134 million. The film was released in the United States with the tagline “PG13”, meaning children under the age of thirteen must be with adults. Due to the horror elements of the film some critics questioned the choice, the title is all in Italy. Overseas, the film grossed $ 265 million in 49 regions, bringing the total worldwide gross to $ 450 million. Dr. Wonder2 It has not been published in China, Russia and Ukraine.

‘Dr. Strange’, Elizabeth Olson: “Here’s my Wanda family diversity”


Better than Dr. Strange Benedict Cumberbatch In post-epidemic Italy he only created Spider-Man Tom Holland It brought more home in the first weekend of the show in December Receipts with twelve million euros Spider-Man – No way home. During the difficult times experienced by Italian cinemas (-7% is already not good compared to last year) It is very important to increase the confidence of the Marvel movie.

See also  Executive elections and ballots are scheduled for June 12

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

What benefits to businesses

May 9, 2022 Noah French
5 min read

How a Credit Counselor Can Help You Become Debt Free

May 9, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Serignola, bad weather May 8, 2022: Flooded city

May 9, 2022 Noah French

You may have missed

2 min read

Dr. Wonder: 8 million euros in the first 5 days. It is the most watched film in the United States in 2022

May 9, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Supermarket and ATM receipts, fines start here

May 9, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Eurovision, Mahmoud starts singing…with looks

May 9, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Bad timing for the total lunar eclipse on Monday

May 9, 2022 Karen Hines