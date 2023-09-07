floating solar. A sea of ​​possibilities. That’s what 3B Meteo is all about

reading time

Floating solar energy, the new challenge in the future of renewable energies

In the Big challenge to produce energy from Renewable solar energy sources It ranks highly at 25%, second only to hydropower (39%) but is growing. There is only one factor limiting their spread, where are the solar panels placed? There is no shortage of ideas in this respect than Plug and play with solar energy On the verandahs of the house, Ai fields Photovoltaics in the desert or on Glaciers in the Alps or even long railway linesall to try Avoid covering green or cultivable soil.

Newer idea along these lines though most ambitious Given the amount of energy it can produce. it’s about floating solar An initiative that could find its first realization in the Indonesian archipelago. Floating solar panels will go to Covering expanses of sea or ocean that are always calm or in no way affected by the track of major tropical or extratropical storms or cyclones. It seems like the best candidate circumference of tropical latitudes. There are some areas in which the weather examination gave satisfactory results, including the ocean Equatorial Atlantic In the vicinity of the Gulf of Guinea (Nigeria) in West Africa, the part of the Indian Ocean east of Somalia and the extension of the ocean between Indonesian archipelago From Sumatra to New Guinea which is exactly where it could develop in the not too distant future.

Calculation of the most favorable areas taking into account wind and waves (red areas are best, followed by yellow, green and dark blue. Gray lines show the effects of a tropical storm)

Away technological challenges To deal with it, the damages caused by marine corrosion, crust, waves, etc. must be minimized. floating sun It promises amounts of energy that exceed all expectations. We are talking about 2 megawatts per hectare (10,000 square metres, a square of 100m x 100m) compared to, say, the Indonesian archipelago would become 35 thousand terawatt hours / year (tera-hours) more than the current global electricity production (30,000 TWh/year).

for the Mediterranean Sea It’s going to get a little more complicated, our pelvis May be affected by storms Not insignificant with wave crests up to 8/9m, which are rare occurrences however Just one will suffice to destroy everything. The western sectors between the Balearic Islands, Sardinia, Corsica and the Middle and North Tyrrhenian Sea are certainly not suitable for installations, while it is possible with special attention to establish non-large-scale installations on the Adriatic Sea, the extensions of the Aegean Sea, the eastern sector and the Strait of Sicily

Analysis of possible areas for the installation of floating solar power plants in the Mediterranean (the most suitable ones are marked in blue)

