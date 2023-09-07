Huntington’s disease: symptoms and treatments

there Huntington’s disease, also known as Huntington’s chorea, is an inherited neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. This progressive and disabling disease is caused by a genetic mutation in the gene htt It is located on chromosome 4. Huntington’s disease can affect a person at different stages of life, gradually affecting the ability to move and mental control and causing significant behavioral changes. In this article, we will explore the characteristic symptoms of Huntington’s disease, the available treatments, and the support provided by scientific research.

Figure 1 – Huntington’s disease: insight into symptoms and available treatments

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease can vary from person to person, but they tend to occur with age. The disease is characterized by three main symptoms: motor, cognitive and psychological disturbances.

movement disorders:

Involuntary, rapid, and uncontrolled movements that can involve the arms, legs, face, and trunk.

Hypertension Increased muscle strength, which may cause stiffness and difficulty in movement.

muscle dystonia Involuntary muscle contractions causing abnormal postures and postures.

call:

Difficulty concentrating Problems with short-term memory and the ability to focus attention.

Difficulty making decisions Slowness in decision-making and indecision.

loss of cognitive abilities Gradual loss of planning, organizing and problem-solving skills.

Psychiatrists:

depression Persistent sadness, a feeling of emptiness, and a lack of interest in daily activities.

irritability Sudden changes in mood and difficulty controlling impulses.

compulsive behaviours The tendency to perform repetitive and compulsive actions.

Huntington’s disease treatments

At present, there is no definitive cure for Huntington’s disease, but there are several treatments aimed at managing symptoms and improving patients’ quality of life.

Pharmacotherapy:

antipsychotics It is used to treat psychological symptoms such as depression and compulsive behaviour.

Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors. They have been studied as potential treatments to slow the progression of the disease.

tetrabenazine It is used to reduce involuntary movements (chorea).

Occupational therapy and physical therapy:

Practice therapy Helps patients carry out daily activities and maintain some independence.

natural therapy It aims to maintain muscle tone and improve mobility.

Psychosocial support:

Counseling Psychological support for dealing with anxiety and depression associated with illness.

Support groups Provide an environment of sharing and support with other people with Huntington's disease.

scientific reseach

Huntington’s disease research is constantly evolving. Studies focus on understanding the underlying mechanisms of the disease and developing new treatments. The goal is to find more effective treatments and, ideally, a permanent cure.

conclusions

Huntington’s disease is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that affects a person on a motor, cognitive and psychological level. There is no definitive cure, but available treatments can improve patients’ quality of life. Scientific research is still necessary to better understand the disease and find more effective solutions to deal with it.

