September 7, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Huntington’s disease: symptoms and treatments

Huntington’s disease: symptoms and treatments

Karen Hines September 7, 2023 2 min read

there Huntington’s disease, also known as Huntington’s chorea, is an inherited neurodegenerative disease that affects the central nervous system. This progressive and disabling disease is caused by a genetic mutation in the gene htt It is located on chromosome 4. Huntington’s disease can affect a person at different stages of life, gradually affecting the ability to move and mental control and causing significant behavioral changes. In this article, we will explore the characteristic symptoms of Huntington’s disease, the available treatments, and the support provided by scientific research.

Figure 1 – Huntington’s disease: insight into symptoms and available treatments

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease

Symptoms of Huntington’s disease can vary from person to person, but they tend to occur with age. The disease is characterized by three main symptoms: motor, cognitive and psychological disturbances.

movement disorders:

  • KoreaInvoluntary, rapid, and uncontrolled movements that can involve the arms, legs, face, and trunk.
  • HypertensionIncreased muscle strength, which may cause stiffness and difficulty in movement.
  • muscle dystoniaInvoluntary muscle contractions causing abnormal postures and postures.

call:

  • Difficulty concentratingProblems with short-term memory and the ability to focus attention.
  • Difficulty making decisionsSlowness in decision-making and indecision.
  • loss of cognitive abilitiesGradual loss of planning, organizing and problem-solving skills.

Psychiatrists:

  • depressionPersistent sadness, a feeling of emptiness, and a lack of interest in daily activities.
  • irritabilitySudden changes in mood and difficulty controlling impulses.
  • compulsive behavioursThe tendency to perform repetitive and compulsive actions.

Huntington’s disease treatments

At present, there is no definitive cure for Huntington’s disease, but there are several treatments aimed at managing symptoms and improving patients’ quality of life.

See also  The university makes way for business at Palazzo Vistarino

Pharmacotherapy:

  • antipsychoticsIt is used to treat psychological symptoms such as depression and compulsive behaviour.
  • Histone deacetylase (HDAC) inhibitors.They have been studied as potential treatments to slow the progression of the disease.
  • tetrabenazineIt is used to reduce involuntary movements (chorea).

Occupational therapy and physical therapy:

  • Practice therapyHelps patients carry out daily activities and maintain some independence.
  • natural therapyIt aims to maintain muscle tone and improve mobility.

Psychosocial support:

  • CounselingPsychological support for dealing with anxiety and depression associated with illness.
  • Support groupsProvide an environment of sharing and support with other people with Huntington’s disease.

scientific reseach

Huntington’s disease research is constantly evolving. Studies focus on understanding the underlying mechanisms of the disease and developing new treatments. The goal is to find more effective treatments and, ideally, a permanent cure.

conclusions

Huntington’s disease is a devastating neurodegenerative condition that affects a person on a motor, cognitive and psychological level. There is no definitive cure, but available treatments can improve patients’ quality of life. Scientific research is still necessary to better understand the disease and find more effective solutions to deal with it.

sources

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

NASA images show beavers are allies against wildfires – La Voce di New York

September 7, 2023 Karen Hines
4 min read

They hacked into the stars: malfunctioning telescopes and harming researchers

September 6, 2023 Karen Hines
2 min read

The first known sharp image of the Moon

September 6, 2023 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Huntington’s disease: symptoms and treatments

September 7, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

US Open: Alaccars devours Zverev in 3 sets

September 7, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
2 min read

What has changed with the new version?

September 7, 2023 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Mexico’s Supreme Court decriminalized abortion nationwide

September 7, 2023 Samson Paul