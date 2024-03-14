March 14, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Netherlands, Wilders will not be prime minister. We are heading towards the government by technicians – Corriere.it

Netherlands, Wilders will not be prime minister. We are heading towards the government by technicians – Corriere.it

Samson Paul March 14, 2024 1 min read

Dutch far-right anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders has announced that he will not become prime minister due to a lack of support from the political parties he is trying to form a ruling coalition with. “I cannot become prime minister unless all parties in the coalition support me. “That was not the case,” Wilders said about four months after the general election.

Dutch media reported a breakthrough that could lead to the formation of a caretaker government. The supervisor of the negotiations, who is scheduled to submit a key report tomorrow, said that after two days of “good” and “intensive” talks, the political parties are ready to take the “next step” towards forming the government.

Wilders surprised the Netherlands and the rest of Europe by winning the elections last November. His team had the most votes, with 23.5%. The leader of the Party for Freedom (PVV) initially tried to form a government majority with the liberal VVD, the agrarian BBB and the centrist New Social Contract party. But the talks ended in a deadlock last month.

“I want a right-wing government. Less asylum and immigration. “Dutch first,” Wilders said. He added: “The love for my country and my voters is great and more important than my position,” despite regularly expressing his desire to lead the country.

See also  Latest news of Ukraine. Putin applies martial law in annexed Ukrainian regions

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

video. A police officer rescues a stray dog ​​from a flood in Buenos Aires

March 13, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

Moving to the United States? Discover the cities that pay you to live in them

March 13, 2024 Samson Paul
3 min read

The most beautiful little spring trips, breathtaking adventures – SiViaggia

March 12, 2024 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

Netherlands, Wilders will not be prime minister. We are heading towards the government by technicians – Corriere.it

March 14, 2024 Samson Paul
1 min read

Coming up hot! All cities will reach a minimum of 20°C over the weekend

March 13, 2024 Noah French
3 min read

Car Maintenance This oil will break your car’s engine: Always look for this writing | If it isn't there, throw it away immediately

March 13, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tiziano Ferro, the sudden words alert everyone: “Goodbye my world, I can die happy” | What happened to him

March 13, 2024 Lorelei Reese