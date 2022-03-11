Fighting unemployment as well as the municipality – the facts

A space on the Town Hall website for a job search. The municipal administration has created a new page on the foundation’s website dedicated to guiding the citizen in the search for a job. By accessing the Job Search page, the user will find links to a large number of Internet sites that have been identified to cover a wide range of possible courses of work. Counsellor Barbara Mezzetti enters into the merits, promoter of the initiative and then immediately married by the entire board, which explains in more detail the function of the site.

“The page attempts to orient the citizen by presenting a broad panorama: from work in public administrations (and thus the various links to public competitions) to agencies available to the region that go beyond demand and supply in the private sector, to the EURES portal that is instead related to the possibility of working in the European Union, up to To the Jooble search engine. In this way the citizen will have different ideas and suggestions at his disposal to search for the job in the most suitable or most interested field.”

Going into detail, the first four links are useful for searching public competitions. There are also several links that direct instead to the “Lavoro x Te” portal of the regional employment agency, aimed at citizens and businesses alike. To get to the Job Search page, simply click on the organization’s website www.cspietro.it and open the Service Directory page. By selecting the item “Commerce, business and work” you will find the page dedicated to “Job search”.

Claudio Bolognese