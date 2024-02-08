Ferrari, does Hamilton bring you Mercedes secrets? Wolff trusts Lewis – Formula 1

By Valerio Baretta

Hamilton at Ferrari, multiple impact

When a driver like Lewis Hamilton Changes in the team, the transfer deal affects not only the track but also the daily life of the two teams involved. Indeed, it would be a mistake to reduce the seven-time world champion's arrival to Maranello in 2025 to a mere matter of numbers and results: while important, they are only part of a wider discussion.

Sir Louis also brings a Ferrari Experience and mindset are number oneas Michael Schumacher did in 1996. Of course, the Kaiser He had more time to make the team than Hamilton would have, and furthermore, as a teammate, he had Eddie Irvine who certainly could not serve as a contrarian within the team. Charles Leclerc, at least on the track, will be a completely different client, but not necessarily an obstacle.

Wolf's words

Above all, Hamilton can bring to Ferrari those secrets and information that allowed Mercedes to triumph in the hybrid era before being ousted by Red Bull. But about this Toto Wolf Don't worry:I'm not afraid of him at all. We have engineers leave us to go to other teams, and notice periods can sometimes be as long as six months. I have no doubt about Lewis' integrity when it comes to sharing information In this regard, I just want to make sure that this season will bring great results for both the drivers and for Mercedes: we will all do our best to achieve this goal.“, this is the Austrian media.

“In terms of future development, I think this is something we need to look at. The regulations will remain almost unchanged in 2024. As for 2025, later in the season we will evaluate what that means in terms of technical information.”“.