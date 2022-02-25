F1 | Renewed US Grand Prix until 2026

F1 will continue to be at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin for another 5 years

Formula 1 is pleased to announce a contract extension for another five years – until 2026 – from the United States Grand Prix at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas. It’s great news for all fans and for the growing US audience, which shows the great interest F1 has in this country.

Formula 1 returned to racing in the United States in 2021, after the forced stop due to the epidemic, with an important impact and with the record of spectators in Austin (400 thousand appearances) to witness the battle between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton, which saw the Dutch win for the first time in American lands.

The first race was held at COTA in 2012, with 100,000 fans celebrating Lewis Hamilton’s success with McLaren. Since then, the race has grown more and more until the attendance in the last edition has quadrupled compared to the first race. Austin has become a favorite location for teams, drivers and fans alike due to its warm hospitality and vibrant atmosphere.

Stefano Domenicali, President and CEO of Formula 1:

“We are pleased to announce a contract extension with the Circuit of the Americas on the eve of the start of the 2022 season. I would like to thank the promoter for his continued commitment and enthusiasm to Formula 1: Together we will continue to increase interest in our sport in the United States, also after the huge success of the Netflix series, the work of ESPN and the incredible 2021 season.” Austin is a great city. The track is a favorite of all riders, and we can’t wait to come back in October for the excitement and fun.”

Bobby Epstein, founding member of the Americas Circle:

“The US Formula 1 Grand Prix has become one of the biggest and most important events in the world. We are very proud that the race has found its home in Texas, on the Circuit of the Americas, and we are truly grateful to the millions of fans who have come here in these first 10 years since 2012. We knew that Austin, near San Antonio and not only that, was very hospitable, and did so. Thank you to the entire F1 community for their support, encouragement and reward for our hard work. We are delighted to renew our commitment to Formula 1 and now look forward to many more years of racing, entertainment and fun.”

picture: Red Bull Racing