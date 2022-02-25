Signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

Astral predictions for the horoscopes of Paulo Fox for tomorrow Saturday, February 26, 2022: developments of Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

column forPaolo Fox Tower For tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022, regarding the first four signs of the zodiac (Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer). The following content is freely taken from the application Astri by Paulo Fox. What will happen on Saturday to the signs of Earth, Water, Air and Fire? L ‘Aries To wrestle with someone he wants to hold back, it will take calm and commitment to keep his cool. The bull He can take advantage of the presence of Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Uranus in good looks. This means you can catch up, because the week has been a bit quiet.

Horoscope for Paulo Fox Aries tomorrow, Saturday 26 February 2022

This week has certainly been stressful for those born under the sign of Aries. Maybe someone is trying to step on your toes or put a wrench in the works. All this does nothing but Makes you more tense and difficult. Also, your soul is burdened with many negative news that seeps from outside and makes your mood unstable. according todaily horoscopeYou’ll have to take advantage of the weekend to recharge your batteries, and perhaps become impervious to bad news, in order to regain your positivity. Between today and tomorrow, you can go back to questioning the relationship.

Aries, this is what the weekend will be like

In the first part of this weekend, you have energy to spare and you will overcome all the doubts you have had in the last days: having a lot of self-confidence will be very beneficial! Don’t put off comparisons, face them right away because you have a good chance of winning! Instead, pay attention to Sunday because it will be taken with pliers: try not to lose your temper and stay away from any kind of complications. Changes are just around the corner, and it’s up to you to find a way to welcome them the right way!

