Signs of Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer

Astral predictions for the horoscopes of Paulo Fox for tomorrow Saturday, February 26, 2022: developments of Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer
column forPaolo Fox Tower For tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022, regarding the first four signs of the zodiac (Aries, Taurus, Gemini and Cancer). The following content is freely taken from the application Astri by Paulo Fox. What will happen on Saturday to the signs of Earth, Water, Air and Fire? L ‘Aries To wrestle with someone he wants to hold back, it will take calm and commitment to keep his cool. The bull He can take advantage of the presence of Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Uranus in good looks. This means you can catch up, because the week has been a bit quiet.
Horoscope for Paulo Fox Aries tomorrow, Saturday 26 February 2022
This week has certainly been stressful for those born under the sign of Aries. Maybe someone is trying to step on your toes or put a wrench in the works. All this does nothing but Makes you more tense and difficult. Also, your soul is burdened with many negative news that seeps from outside and makes your mood unstable. according todaily horoscopeYou’ll have to take advantage of the weekend to recharge your batteries, and perhaps become impervious to bad news, in order to regain your positivity. Between today and tomorrow, you can go back to questioning the relationship.
Aries, this is what the weekend will be like
In the first part of this weekend, you have energy to spare and you will overcome all the doubts you have had in the last days: having a lot of self-confidence will be very beneficial! Don’t put off comparisons, face them right away because you have a good chance of winning! Instead, pay attention to Sunday because it will be taken with pliers: try not to lose your temper and stay away from any kind of complications. Changes are just around the corner, and it’s up to you to find a way to welcome them the right way!
Taurus, Paulo Fox, tomorrow, Saturday, February 26, 2022
You have a very enviable stellar profile, with Mars, Jupiter, Venus, and Uranus all looking good. Thanks to these stars, there will be a way to recover after a somewhat skeptical and calm week. This weekend you can! Regain your sense of humor and the desire to build something positive In your life. Younger ones might consider a move, a job change, or life prospects, while adults could consider some small home updates. Home is the first thing that a Taurus who lives in a strong relationship thinks of. There will be expenses to contend with, but it may be worth it.
Your horoscope for Paulo Fox and Gemini tomorrow, Saturday 26 February 2022
With Mercury favored, there will be a chance this weekend to take advantage of some extra chances or get some good satisfaction. It’s the time when it will be Need to try to review some reports Or to build a new one. There are also those who have been involved in a legal dispute or company restructuring. In any case, this weekend it would be better to think about family and home and put aside thoughts about work or work. According to the predictions of the horoscopes for tomorrow, it will be important to return the life of the spouses to the center.
Your horoscope in Paulo Fox from Cancer tomorrow, Saturday February 26, 2022
This weekend will look a lot like last week. A little patience and prudence will also be required to prevent the situation from escalating. Secondly Paulo Fox’s predictionsThose of you who in the last few days have had some family-related problems will have to try to let things slip, avoid getting into arguments again and/or bringing up old issues. On a social level, some Cancer patients go through a waiting phase, preferring to stay a bit on the sidelines to express or regain their energy.
