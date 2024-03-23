F1 – Australian GP 2024 curve analysis and DRS Fp2: Ferrari SF-24, cornering speed could be improved in the long term

Ferrari He surprised everyone with his performance SF-24. A car that looked really excellent thanks to the functional basic setup, then improved during the free practice sessions. backwards Red Bull He had many problems, and struggled a lot with setup RB20. I Jumping horse Which could not have started the Australian weekend better, greatly increasing the chances of being able to compete with the world champions. Even though we're only talking about Friday, team predictions Maranello At this point they rise slightly.





2024 Australian Grand Prix/Drive Cycle Analysis: Ferrari SF-24 is better in corners. RB20 Better top speed across faster map

Let's start the analysis by taking a look at the average speed in different types of turns, which drivers maintain in the fastest turn. You can see how Leclerc He is the best in the three sections, as he showed great balance of his car in different areas of the track. Ferrari He makes the biggest difference in slow corners, where he outperforms the duo by more than 4 km/h Red Bull. The Austrian cars lack understeer and generate noticeable understeer. Dynamics forced to take low-speed turns slower.



good control Mechanical also for duo McLaren. Norris H Plates They reach speeds similar to red in curves where mechanical grip is most important. the MCL38Moreover, it confirms one of the most loaded configurations, favoring performance on corners rather than straight lines. The data regarding the two is strange Aston Martin. Alonso H Hike wander, which show similar performance in fast corners, separated by a distance of 6 km/h in low-speed areas. Maybe they both enjoyed it session The different suspension up front that the Canadian uses seems to be more effective.





DRS Average Speed ​​Analysis – Fp2 – 2024 Australian Grand Prix

From the related chart maximum speed,Section III, let us observe how Verstappen Obtains the highest average value. In general, pilots average speeds of about 3 km/h Plates Which seems to have a less efficient car on its hands. In the first two sectors Department of Intelligence and SecurityThat is, on the main straight, we can notice how they all slightly exceeded the maximum speed of 320 km/h. Although we don't know the actual engine map from which the drivers made their fast laps, we can see how Hamilton Perform the best sprint jump, followed in these conditions by the duo Ferrari.



Ferrari drivers have a performance difference of more than 130 km/h between the start and finish of the section where the wing can be used. The sector relating to the straight line running from Turn 6 to Turn 9 is the most significant in absolute terms, since the entry speed is the highest. Therefore, the data is less affected by traction and engine power. In this competitive context, Monday Red Bull They seem to be equipped with the most efficient mobile device, and the two follow closely behind SF-24.





GP, Australia 2024/Long Term Analysis: Hamilton runs out of fuel, more aggressive map, Russell good in slow corners

We continue by examining the trend of cornering speeds over the course of the long term Where, as we can see, the values ​​are more homogeneous. Russell It is for the best, make the most of the changes Prove conducted on W15 No. 63 through F2. HamiltonOn the contrary, it pushes a good 10 km/h compared to its companion Boxand also appears on this first day of weekend In the land of kangaroos are not found feeling Correct with your car. Good performance from Leclerc Who keeps up Red BullMind Sainz He struggles more to bring speed to the slow ones.



Average speed analysis for slow curves – Fp2 – 2024 Australian Grand Prix

Conversely, in intermediate turns, the Spaniard is better with the two RB20 H Russell. These drivers, despite not knowing the actual relative fuel load on board, seem to have great confidence in their car, and carry more speed in the middle of the curve with a lot of gasoline on board. Finally, in high-speed curves it is Norris The fastest, the most out of the load MCL38. Performance is also good Hamilton H Verstappen With the Englishman most likely doing his own performance the long term With less fuel.

Finally, we will examine the interesting trend of speeds at the end of the main straight, taking into account the average of all laps, while simulating race pace. The best delta is that of the seven-time world champion F1 in office for the reason mentioned above. In all likelihood, in fact, gray and black cars participated in the exam High fuel With a more powerful engine map for sure.





DRS Average Speed ​​Analysis – Fp2 – 2024 Australian Grand Prix

However, their maximum speeds are very close Ferrari H Red Bull Which had more moderate engine power. For this reason, the 4 most powerful cars so far in the championship lost some speed points compared to their competitors.

Authors and graphic designers: Alessandro Arcari – @berrageiz – Leonardo Pasqual – @PasqualLeonardo



