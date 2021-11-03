November 3, 2021

"Count? We won't give it to anyone in January."

November 3, 2021

“I Brozovic and Barilla renovations After the derby? Maybe even before the derby. With Barilla we are in the detailsWe’re talking about the official aspects, and I’m confident of closing. At Brozovic I can say that we want and are happy to extend the contract and to stay together for a longer period, we will have a meeting to find a solution. He is an important player for Inter and we want him to stay with us again, but he needs it Listen to the peer and we will do it in the next few days“. Piero Ausilio gave Sky an update on the contractual statuses of the midfielders, who could also extend the contract with Inter as Lautaro Martinez did.

Help regarding Conte at Tottenham

I didn’t hear Conti Because it was a fast thing that closed yesterday, we were already on our way. I wish him the best, I am happy for him, I know he loves the Premier League and I know the skills he has, and he will perform well. Will any player ask us in January? I’m not afraid, I know our intentions, There will be no releases in January, This team has value and has a new coach, and we will give continuity. Then in June we will see what to do but always to strengthen Inter and not weaken them.” Ausilio concluded.

Barracci on Conte: “He wasn’t ready in the summer, he was romantically involved with Inter…”

See also  European racism: England's boos and Johnson interfere

