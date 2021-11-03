“Count? We won’t give it to anyone in January.”

“I Brozovic and Barilla renovations After the derby? Maybe even before the derby. With Barilla we are in the detailsWe’re talking about the official aspects, and I’m confident of closing. At Brozovic I can say that we want and are happy to extend the contract and to stay together for a longer period, we will have a meeting to find a solution. He is an important player for Inter and we want him to stay with us again, but he needs it Listen to the peer and we will do it in the next few days“. Piero Ausilio gave Sky an update on the contractual statuses of the midfielders, who could also extend the contract with Inter as Lautaro Martinez did.