Exciting Juventus, the coach lays down his weapons Final announcement in front of the microphones

The words spoken by the Livorno coach left all Juventus fans and others in a state of shock, as the coach's concession has now become clear.

On Sunday evening, the long-awaited big Serie A match between Inter and Juventus took place. The Italian derby ended with a score of 1-0 in favor of the Nerazzurri Thanks to Gatti's own goal. The match was controlled by Simone Inzaghi's men, and they created many scoring opportunities, but they did not materialize. On the contrary, the old lady looked very defeatist, and it did not bother Sumer at all.

With this victory AC Milan advanced ahead of its competitors in the standings, reached plus 4, but there was still one match to recover (skipped the match against Atalanta to play the Super Cup). Moreover, Biscione now has the advantage of direct confrontations on its part, knowing that the first leg ended in a goalless draw.

After the big challenge, it's time to think with a calm head, and among the champions, the most pessimistic person has the name Massimiliano Allegri. In fact, the Tuscan coach practically laid down his weapons after the matchHis statements left all Juventus fans and professionals breathless.

Allegri's surprising words

At the end of the match against his rivals, Allegri made some statements via the Sport Italia microphones. The coach recognized the clear superiority of his competitors, and practically gave up in the race for the tricolor. Below are his words.

“We played against a strong team. Once it opened up, the game completely changed. Inter is a team so strong that in my opinion they will win the Scudetto. A team built to win is accustomed to many commitments, including European Cups and the Italian Cup. The match went like this. However, Inter are really strong.”

Declarations of surrender or just passing the buck?

So Allegri's words seemed to most people like a sort of surrender of the championship race, however Many also thought they were arriving to take the extra pressure off his children.

The Nerazzurri have many points at the top, and they could go further, but the coach still has hope in his heart. The tournament is still a long way off, and Juventus certainly cannot give up.