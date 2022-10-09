Amouranth revealed she deserves a fortune, to a hater who invited her to go to work – Nerd4.life

Amouranth Literally worth a fortune. 100 million dollars. To reveal herself, she responded to one of her Twitter haters who invited her to look for work. In short, the answer was ready as usual and made clear for the umpteenth time that it was unassailable from a money point of view.

Amouranth: “If I just put my money into the S&P (let’s say $VOO, considering the average payroll history), when I’m 40, I’ll be worth $100 million. Keep your real work, it suits you better.More preciselyhater, who appears to have deleted her post now, notes that one day her appearance will not help her anymore, and that at forty she will not be able to use her breasts to make money. Obviously, he won’t need it.

Kaitlyn ‘Amoranth’ Siragosa is over there Twitch streamer The most famous and followed in the world. Known for its exciting content, it has millions of followers and viewers, with millions of dollars made on OnlyFans. Over time, we have built a true personal business empire, which includes gas pumps and a plastic ball factory.

It is basically the classic case of a person blessed by all who openly hate and despise him, and who are unaware that he has made his fortune.