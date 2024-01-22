Everyone knows the benefits of legumes, but few know how often they should be eaten: There is a specific rule that must be followed

Legumes, here's when you should eat them

This special food, which is highly appreciated in the world, must be eaten while respecting some precise rules, so that it can provide many beneficial properties for health. Experts also suggest combining it with other ingredients, above all To increase flavor and nutritional value.

The legume family also secretes many essential amino acids and many plant proteins, which strengthen the human body. Therefore, many people use beans, lentils, fava beans and chickpeas as a substitute for meat and fish derivatives, in fact they can make delicious soups, stews and salads.

They are therefore very versatile ingredients, capable of increasing the flavor and value of any dish. So when should you eat legumes? According to experts, these foods should be prepared at least three times a week. In particular, researchers recommend eating Mainly dried legumesinstead of fresh or frozen.

Among the most beneficial are certainly chickpeas, beans, lentils and dried peas, because they contain a high percentage of essential amino acids. We must also remember that fresh and frozen legumes contain a lower percentage of proteins and calories, but they contain a large amount of water.

Therefore, the main goal of consumers should be to switch varieties of the legume family as much as possible. In other words, the ideal situation would be to get used to eating beans, lentils, chickpeas, peas, broad beans, etc. As for servings, they should reach 150 grams for fresh or frozen legumes, while 30-50 grams are recommended for dried legumes. Finally, the calories produced by dried legumes are about 350 calories. Alternatively, fresh and frozen legumes provide 30 calories.