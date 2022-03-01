In the March sky, the dance of the planets greets spring – space and astronomy

In the March sky, the first lights of the day will be very crowded: in fact, all the planets will be visible at dawn, distributed between Capricorn and Aquarius. Moreover, the vernal equinox will come on March 20 (16.33 Italian time): the duration of the day will exceed the length of the night and the points at which the sun rises and sets will reach exactly to the east and west, continuing the path thereafter. in a northeast and northwest direction, respectively.
In the evening, due to the absence of planets, the sky will still be dominated by the great winter constellations (Orion and Cassiopeia and the twins Castor and Pollux), which we will find shifting more southwest than in February. In the early hours of the night, in the east, the great zodiacal constellations of Leo and Virgo will also appear. In the second half of the month, it will be possible to observe the International Space Station (ISS): there will be many transits in the hours after sunset.
