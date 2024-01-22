There is a huge man-made barrier in the space surrounding Earth

In 2017, NASA space probes discovered a massive artificial coral reef surrounding Earth.

Scientists know that we can also shape our environment near space. It has been discovered that a certain type of communication, Very low frequency or VLFRadio communications interact with particles in space, affecting how and where they move. Sometimes, these interactions can create a barrier around… Terra Against the natural radiation of high-energy particles in space.

“Numerous experiments and observations have found that, under the right conditions, radio communications signals in the VLF frequency range can indeed influence the characteristics of the high-energy radiation environment around the Earth.“, He said Phil EricksonAssistant Director of the MIT Haystack Observatory, Westford, Massachusetts.

Very low frequency (VLF) signals are transmitted from ground stations to major countries to communicate with submarines in the depths of the ocean. Although these waves are intended for underground communications, they also extend far beyond our atmosphere, It envelops the Earth in a VLF bubble. This bubble can be seen even by spacecraft at high altitudes above the Earth's surface, such as probes Van Allen From NASA, which studies electrons and ions in the near-Earth environment.

Probes and encounters around Earth

Probes noticed an interesting coincidence: the outer extension of the VLF bubble It corresponds almost exactly with the inner edge of the Van Allen radiation beltsIt is a layer of charged particles held together by the Earth's magnetic fields. Dan Bakerdirector of the Laboratory for Atmospheric and Space Physics at the University of Colorado at Boulder, coined this lower bound “the impenetrable barrier” and speculates that if there were no human transmission of very low frequencies, the boundaries would likely extend Closest to Earth. In fact, comparisons of the modern extent of the radiation belts taken from Van Allen spacecraft data show that the inner boundary is much further away than its location recorded in satellite data from the 1960s, when very low frequency (VLF) transmissions were more limited. With further study, VLF transmissions could serve as a means of removing excess radiation from the nearby environment Terra.

