November 2, 2021

Everton no longer knows how to win: Wolverhampton 2-1

Mirabelle Hunt November 2, 2021 2 min read

Wolverhampton (UK) – It’s a crisisEverton from right Now NS BenitezAfter the two defeats at home to West Ham and Watford led by Ranieri, the knockout also arrived in the first leg against Wolverhampton: Bruno Lage wins 2-1 thanks to goals in the first half of Kilman NS Jimenez And he reaches 16 points in the standings by defeating the Toffees, who are not enough to score Iwobi The 66′, Fermi A 14.

force Wolverhampton Starts right from the start: at 4 ‘close to scoring with Neves and then at 15’ sees the possibility of a 1-0 cancellation by the Corrie by Var for offside Hwang Hee-chan. Siege armies, however, pay off in 28′, when Kilman He emerges from Ait Nouri’s corner and heads past Pickford, mocking the bounce: the Premier League center back’s first goal from Lagg. The doubling is up to 32 minutes, when Jimenez He flies head-on with the goalkeeper and mocks him with a neat kick: The fiftieth goal of the Mexican wolves shirt. At 45 minutes, though, the Toffees kick off, devouring a possible 1-2 Holgate from a few paces. The second half begins with Jose Sa causing chaos and almost giving the goal to Richarlison, a prelude to Everton’s goal that shortens the 66th minute. IwobiWho penetrates the Portuguese goalkeeper from close range. Trincao is eaten 3-1, and at 86′ Gordon has a chance of a tie but is very good Sà. It’s the last moments of the match: it ends with a score of 2-1.

