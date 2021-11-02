Vanguard, trailer introduces PC version features – Nerd4.life

A few days after the launch Call of Duty: VanguardActivision has released a new trailer that flexes the muscles of the release Computer It reveals its properties.

The video, which was released just a few hours after the video for the PC version of Battlefield 2042, shows the mixture of cinematic sequences, campaign gameplay and multiplayer made with the PC version of the new Sledgehammer Games shooter and lists the features in this version. 4K resolution obviously can’t be missing, as well as full compatibility with Ultrawide screens (the trailer itself was filmed in 21:9). There is also support a Nvidia DLSS and AMD FSR To ensure better performance without sacrificing resolution.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One starting Friday November 5. The game is available for preload on consoles, while the PC version will be available tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the developers have unveiled the roadmap for the content arriving before and during Season 1 of Call of Duty: Vanguard, which also includes the shipping map. Among the novelties of Warzone Pacific, there is the Caldera map and much more.