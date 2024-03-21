European trade unions: “Italy ranks third in the EU after Hungary and the Czech Republic in terms of real wage decline in 2023: they fell by 2.6%”

The standard of living of European workers has not yet returned to pre-inflation levels. According to Benchmarking Work Europe 2024, the flagship annual report of the independent think tank of the European Trade Union Confederation, the average real salary (net of inflation) in 2023 fell by 0.7% last year. Italy […]

The living standards of European workers have not yet returned to pre-virus outbreak levelsEconomic inflation. according to Benchmarking performance in operating Europe 2024, the main annual report of the independent research center for European Trade Union ConfederationIn 2023, the average real salary (net of inflation) decreased last year by 0.7%. to'Italy It ranks third behind Hungary and the Czech Republic (both -3.8%) in the list of countries with the largest declines: -2.6%. Followed by Sweden (-2.3%), Slovakia (-1.9%), Malta (-1.7%), Germany (-0.9%), and France (-0.6%). These declines follow the historic collapse of 2022, which saw real wages fall by 4.3%, as prices exploded. On the contrary, the report notes that in the past two years companies have seen their profits grow in real terms. According to european central bank, Corporate profits were among the major drivers of inflation.

Read also Economy | Written by Chiara Brusini. Real income, wages, Pnrr, inflation and growth: incomplete or exaggerated data from Meloni to claim government 'successes'

The EU “needs to increase”, the ETUC union said. “This will benefit the economy as well as individual workers,” given that even European Union Commission He admitted that growth It is shrinking due to the erosion of the purchasing power of families. “At the next election, we will encourage our 45 million members to vote for parties that strengthen workers’ power to demand fair pay rises.”

The ETUC statement on the European elections asks political forces in particular Expanding the benefits of collective bargaining Exclude public contracting companies that do not negotiate wages with unions, end precarious work and ban unpaid internships, Redistribution of wealth By imposing fair and progressive taxes, including taxes on excess profits that inflated the cost of living.