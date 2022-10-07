October 7, 2022

Epic Games Store, free games October 13, 2022 officially announced – Nerd4.life

October 7, 2022

Epic Games Store announce what free games Available to users starting at October 13, 2022 17.00: There is currently only one name, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove. Will a second title be added in the race, as is often the case? We will find out soon.

Funded by a Kickstarter campaign, ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove signals a comeback historical couple For the world of video games, it was born in the early 90s on Mega Drive and later landed on other platforms as well.

ToeJam and Earl crash back to Earth in ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove!, a unique adventure that beats the beat of old-school hip-hop and is packed with references to the 1991 original episode. Funk Lord (and co-creator) Greg Johnson once again On top of the sequel that all ToeJam and Earl fans have been waiting for for years!”, the game summary reads.

The iconic ’90s duo are back in action, with so many never-before-seen gifts that they’ll need to tame that silly planet that is Earth and recover all the pieces of their spaceship, the Rapmaster Rocket. The reference for discovering secret areas and gifts, and making friends new ones while trying in every way to survive in an ever-changing world!”

“ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove! Brings together the best elements of the classic console episodes, adding loads of new features. Call some friends and enjoy a funky wave of pure nostalgia, helping ToeJam and Earl return to the planet. Funkotron.”

At the same time as ToeJam & Earl: Back in the Groove was announced, the free games today, October 6, 2022, Rising Hell and Slain: Back From Hell, were made available on the Epic Game Store.

