Jack Black and Illumination Promoted by Fans, Chris Pratt Rejected – Nerd4.life

Last night was the first official promo for Super Mario Bros movie, the much-anticipated movie starring the mustachioed Nintendo gaming icon. It is clear that the reactions of fans on social networks to this first taste of the film did not last long. judgment? The general line is The trailer was well received He praised Jack Black’s performance as the chariot. Fail instead Chris Pratt In the role of Mario.

In particular, the performance of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Jurassic Park actor has been criticized forThe absence of the Italian dialectMario’s character. There are also jokes about earlier statements by Pratt, who had promised his voice in the movie would be “different from anything” heard in a Super Mario production and an “updated version” of Charles Martinet, where he was the finalist. The score, on the other hand, is not much different from other interpretations of the actor in other films.

Aside from Chris Pratt, as mentioned earlier, the trailer and the work Illumination has done to bring the Super Mario world to life has been generally welcomed by fans on social media. Bowser also went through full marks, voiced by the famous actor, comedian, and musician black jack.

Obviously talking about first impressions, it would be too early to unbalance the final judgments based on a short trailer but it’s still interesting to see the network’s hot reactions.

Super Mario Bros. The movie is expected to be released in cinemas later April 7, 2023. If you haven’t seen it yet, this is the trailer in Italian.