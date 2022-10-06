Powerful Brand Zotac Video Cards – Nerd4.life

The Offers from Zotac Gaming Through the Italian merchant Next. Players can benefit from a very interesting list of Nvidia GeForce RTX 3000 GPU DiscountsGreat prices to upgrade your gaming PCs.

there The full list of offers is available at this addressWe want to be the first to recommend some of the most interesting products currently available in the Zotac Gaming range.

let’s start with Zotac GeForce RTX 3070 Twin Edge LHR 8GB GDRR6 Graphics Card. This model measures 141.3 mm in height, 41.5 mm in width and 231.9 mm in depth. It allows you to play at a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320 pixels and offers a boosted clock speed of 1725MHz.The dual-fan cooling technology is Zotac IceStorm 2.0. It has an HDMI output and three DisplayPorts. This GPU is Available at this address With a discount of 150 euros, or a saving of 19%.

The second product we recommend is the next-level graphics card, and Zotac GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC 12 GB GDDR6X with 384-bit memory interface. It features IceStorm 2.0 technology, which allows fans to operate asynchronously with the graphics card’s cooling needs, keeping the card cool during long gaming sessions. It features an HDMI port and three DisplayPorts. This GPU is Available at this address At a huge discount of 370 euros, or 28%.



GeForce RTX 3080 Trinity OC Card 12GB

We also note that the Zotac Gaming offer is available Only until 20 October 2022. As always, it is possible that the number of units will be sold out before the end of the offers, so if you are interested, we advise you not to delay too long so as not to risk missing out on these interesting discounts.

I Incredible Prices And an excellent opportunity to upgrade your gaming PCs and prepare yourself in this way for the fall-winter video game season, always full of releases.