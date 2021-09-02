The PlayStation Show on September 9th is official! New PS5 games but there will be no PSVR2

In the end very noisy PlayStation State of Play will be released in September, albeit with a different name. Sony has announced a new PlayStation Showcase event scheduled for Thursday, September 9th at 22:00 Italian time.

The show will last about 40 minutes It will include updates on PlayStation and third-party studio projects, with news of games coming during the Christmas season and beyond, at the end of the show, there will also be more ideas on what to show.

Sony determines that there will be no place for A new generation of PlayStation VR However, there will be plenty of PlayStation 5 games developed by big companies and smaller teams. The date is then for Thursday, September 9 at 22:00 Italian time Twitch channel from Everyeye.it To discover all the news from the PlayStation world, we’ll be online since noon to follow the action live with a marathon and keep you company while you wait for the show to start.

Unfortunately at this moment Sony hasn’t released a bunch of premium games We don’t know what titles will be on PlayStation Showcase in September, but the long run points to a significant amount of scheduled announcements by internal studios, third-party publishers and independent developers that will enrich the PlayStation software suite in the next months.