Epic Games Store: A leak reveals the arrival of spring sales and some of the games on offer

Through the pages of Dealabas, leaker Billbil-Kun revealed the arrival Spring sales DaleLegendary Games Storewhich will happen Between 14 and 28 March 2024.
Not only that, but Deep Throat also shared a partial list of games that will be presented on the show, among which we also find Prince of Persia and the Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2which we list below:
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown €29.99, 40% off
Avatar: Pandora's Borders: €41.99, 40% off
Skull and Bones €44.99, 25% off
EA Sports FC 24 at €13.99 with 80% discount
Hogwarts Legacy €29.99, 50% off
The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria for €24.79, 38% off
Star Wars Jedi Survivor at €31.49 at 55% discount
Chia at 17.49 euros, 50% discount
Battlefield 2042 at 8.99 euros with an 85% discount
Alan Wake 2 at 39.99 euros with a 20% discount
Dead Island 2 at 32.99 euros with a 45% discount
Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros with a 45% discount
GTA 5 at 14.99 euros with a 50% discount
Disney Dramagth Valley €29.99, 25% off
What do you think, are you interested in one or more of the above offers?
There's also a date for the Epic Games Store's mega sale
I don't pay for spring sales tip-offs, Bilbil Cone added that promotions for Epic Games Store Big Salespecifically on May 16, 2024. In this case, in addition to finding several attractive offers, the traditional repeatable discount coupon of 25% or 33% should also return.
But since yesterday, a new free game has been available on the Epic Games Store, with other games arriving next Thursday.
