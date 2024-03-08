Epic Games Store: A leak reveals the arrival of spring sales and some of the games on offer

Through the pages of Dealabas, leaker Billbil-Kun revealed the arrival Spring sales DaleLegendary Games Storewhich will happen Between 14 and 28 March 2024.

Not only that, but Deep Throat also shared a partial list of games that will be presented on the show, among which we also find Prince of Persia and the Lost Crown and Alan Wake 2which we list below:

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown €29.99, 40% off

Avatar: Pandora's Borders: €41.99, 40% off

Skull and Bones €44.99, 25% off

EA Sports FC 24 at €13.99 with 80% discount

Hogwarts Legacy €29.99, 50% off

The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria for €24.79, 38% off

Star Wars Jedi Survivor at €31.49 at 55% discount

Chia at 17.49 euros, 50% discount

Battlefield 2042 at 8.99 euros with an 85% discount

Alan Wake 2 at 39.99 euros with a 20% discount

Dead Island 2 at 32.99 euros with a 45% discount

Cyberpunk 2077 at 29.99 euros with a 45% discount

GTA 5 at 14.99 euros with a 50% discount

Disney Dramagth Valley €29.99, 25% off

What do you think, are you interested in one or more of the above offers?