December 15, 2021

Entry into Italy from the European Union, antigen test within 24 hours. Brussels attacks - health

Samson Paul December 15, 2021 1 min read

To enter Italy from European countries a Molecular test with a swab performed within 48 hours before entering the national territory or an antigen swab test within 24 hours prior to entry into Italy. The decree, signed by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, stipulates this. Thus, the validity of the antigen test has been increased to 24 hours from 48 hours so far.

The ban, already expected, has been extended to Italy for those who have been in Malawi, South Africa, Lesotho, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique, Namibia and Eswatini in the last 14 days until the date the state of emergency ends, and in any case not beyond January 31, 2022.

Brussels attack“When member states set additional conditions or make the rules more stringent, as in the case of Italy and possibly Portugal,” this choice “must be justified on the basis of the real situation,” said Vera Jourova, answering a question about the introduction of the mandatory payment. For those who go to Italy from Europe, even for the vaccinated. “I imagine it will be discussed in the European Council” on Thursday “because these individual decisions by countries undermine people’s confidence that conditions are the same everywhere in the EU,” he added.

