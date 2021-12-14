December 14, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

United States, topless banned on the beach: Appeal reaches the Supreme Court

United States, topless banned on the beach: Appeal reaches the Supreme Court

Samson Paul December 14, 2021 1 min read

An appeal by a group of women against a ban on topless sunbathing on the beach in Ocean City, Maryland, reaches the United States Supreme Court. On appeal, the women argued that the ordinance passed by the town in 2017 was unconstitutional because it was discriminatory, and forbids women to shower as men allow, that is, topless. The Federal Court of Appeals in Richmond last August unanimously approved the city authorities, stating that, as with many other beach resorts in the US where it is taboo, they imposed restrictions on women, not men, for protection. audience sensitivity. And so the women of Maryland have now decided to go to the Supreme Court to seek their appeal, asserting whether “protecting traditional moral sensibilities” are so important that they can also enforce discriminatory behavior against women.

Now the court will be able to respond by January 7th. This isn’t the first time the Supreme Court has been questioned by groups of women fighting against anti-topless orders: In 2020 the court did not accept the appeal of three women who had been fined in New Hampshire for appearing topless. They have always used the argument of the unconstitutionality of prohibitions targeting women only.

See also  Securing Notre Dame Cathedral completed, restoration begins

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Lucia Guracci, Alrai reporter kidnapped and attacked in Bucharest by a non-militant senator: released after nine hours thanks to the embassy

December 14, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

F1, Mercedes considering waiving appeal – OA Sport

December 13, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

USA, Trump evokes return to the field for 2024 – the last hour

December 13, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

United States, topless banned on the beach: Appeal reaches the Supreme Court

December 14, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

US: House accuses attack on Congress of ex-White House chief of staff outrage

December 14, 2021 Noah French
5 min read

Retired at 62 (but with less money)

December 14, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Gf Vip 6, some Vippons are officially communicating if they will stay in the reality show

December 14, 2021 Lorelei Reese