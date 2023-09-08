September 8, 2023

Enerbrain’s work knows no boundaries – Torino Ogi

Noah French September 8, 2023 2 min read

America, Mexico, China and Europe. “Work” knows no bounds EnerbrainA Turin-based company dealing with reducing carbon dioxide emissions and lightening the “footprint” of industrial activity on the environment.

Ten countries, 3 continents and 57 plants

The new project – linked to digital energy – plans to reach 57 industrial plants distributed in 10 countries on 3 continents. It is a ten-year partnership with 4 partners, the objective of which is the decarbonization of one of the main manufacturers of automotive components by using systems for the digitalization of energy management. Protagonist will be a control mechanism through which electricity and gas consumption will be monitored for all the plants involved.

Check electricity and natural gas

Enerbrain, in this group, will establish its specific solution for energy monitoring, focusing on electricity and natural gas consumption. Thanks to the support of the expert group, the goal is to create an energy monitoring platform at the corporate level that allows defining energy efficiency actions. Enerbrain’s intervention includes provision of hardware, its installation and commissioning, drafting of relevant documents, management of data flow and continuous post-intervention support.

Starting from 10

The first phase involved 13 plants in 10 countries: Hungary, Poland, Czech Republic, France, Portugal, Spain, Mexico, China, the United Kingdom and the United States. The goal is to reach 57.This project allows Enerbrain to continue its work on the decarbonization of the industrial sector, and to enter the US, Chinese and Mexican markets – The CEO comments, Joseph Giordano. For us, this is an important international expansion, which already confirms the company’s growth trend in some European markets, where our main solution has been used in more than 600 buildings, including industrial complexes, business centers, hospitals, offices, schools, entertainment buildings.

