Elisabetta Canales returns to Italy with her own show: What do we know







VIP Best Friends: From cinema to music to TV, the strongest couples

The new TV season could bring big news to the small screen and bring a much-loved face back to Italy, which now appears to have taken root in the United States. The indiscretion he launched أطلق Novella 2000, it comes Elisabetta Canales.

It was Elizabeth in these summer days seen in ItalyAnd behind his return there may be more than just a temporary leave. In fact, it looks like Canales has gone home to stay there, at least for a while. Despite the passage of some time, Showgirl was an iconic face of early 2000s television and remained among the Showgirls in stripping news more than ever. It’s impossible to forget him as he fills the pages of magazines for his love story with George Clooney, or for his longstanding friendship with fellow antagonist. Madalina Corvaglia, unfortunately drowned (due to work apparently).

Her TV career stops in 2018, the year she took on the role of juror Sanremo Young From the same year, and recently became New Face from the campaign Saint Benedict, a prestigious role was played by Cindy Crawford. The weekly directed by Roberto Alessi is sure of it now: Elisabetta will lead screw cap It TV8, A program focused on gossip and fashion has already seen several presenters follow each other in recent years: by من Elisabetta Canales There was Alda D’Eusanio, Elenoire Casalegno, Giovanni Ciacci and Rosanna Cancellieri.

Born in 1978, Elisabetta I got married in 2014 With Italian-American surgeon Brian Berry, and in 2015 became the mother of little Eva Skylar. The family resides in Los Angeles, thus Canales successfully realize her American dream and desire to start a family. Now the doors to her Italian show can be reopened and we are sure fans will be ready to welcome her back with open arms.

On the other hand, her original family resides in Italy, and she herself has maintained a strong relationship with our country. Regarding his move to America, recently very right She declared that she made the right decision “while suffering” and that she regrets that her mother could not see her granddaughter grow up. Confirmations are waiting for confirmations and it is not known how long, but the distances with this new business opportunity may be shortening.