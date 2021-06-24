Blink-182’s Mark Hobbos reveals cancer: ‘I’m scared’

The guitarist revealed on Instagram that he has been undergoing chemotherapy for three months
He wrote to his followers: “I have undergone chemotherapy for the past three months. I suffer from cancer. It is an unpleasant disease and I am afraid.” However, the musician is not alone in the battle: “I am fortunate to have met such wonderful doctors and my family and friends who have been able to get through this.” There is still a long way to go, but Hoppus has no intention of giving up and hopes to be able to play for his fans again as soon as possible.
He concluded, “I still have months of treatment left, and I’m trying to stay confident and positive. I look forward to recovering and seeing you all at a concert in the near future.”
Could it be fun for you:
More Stories
Elisabetta Canales returns to Italy with her own show: What do we know
Belen Rodriguez gets wet, the white outfit betrays her: you can see everything
Manifest: The fourth season has been canceled permanently