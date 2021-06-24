Blink-182’s Mark Hobbos reveals cancer: ‘I’m scared’

He wrote to his followers: “I have undergone chemotherapy for the past three months. I suffer from cancer. It is an unpleasant disease and I am afraid.” However, the musician is not alone in the battle: “I am fortunate to have met such wonderful doctors and my family and friends who have been able to get through this.” There is still a long way to go, but Hoppus has no intention of giving up and hopes to be able to play for his fans again as soon as possible.

He concluded, “I still have months of treatment left, and I’m trying to stay confident and positive. I look forward to recovering and seeing you all at a concert in the near future.”

