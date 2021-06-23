Belen Rodriguez gets wet, the white outfit betrays her: you can see everything

Even pregnant and with a big belly, Belen Rodriguez can’t hide anything, this time in a wet swimsuit.

The South American Showgirl is in complete hype. Now she’s missing very little from the big day when she enters the delivery room. And Belen Rodriguez is eager to remind us On every possible occasion.

The 36-year-old is about to terminate her pregnancy, at the end of which a new little life will be born. This is Luna MariaThe little girl I bore last fall With Antonino Spinalbes.

The little girl will be the fruit of their great love, which grew up during the summer of 2020. With Spinalbese, Belen Rodriguez is truly reborn. The disappointment of leaving Stefano Di Martino has completely disappeared, thanks to the presence of the 26-year-old hairstylist, who takes care of the looks of several beautiful VIPs.

Read also -> Elisa Iswardi is going to give birth to a baby: she tells everyone, the picture speaks for itself

With this picture, she is the queen of social networks

I wrote “last weeks”. And here he appears in a picture in which he shows tremendous sensuality. Like the flower emerging from the water, Belen Rodriguez does the same.

Coming out of the sea, he does so by sculpting a goddess. Her aura of beauty and charm strikes and pierces those who cease to admire her. There is nothing for her to do, even though she is no longer a girl, the best is always the best.

Read also -> Serena Burton, revealed the truth: that’s why I didn’t get married. The presenter is not saying it correctly

Read also -> Ezio Grigio in trouble: says no to Berlusconi: “I’m with good people”

Because many Instagram and others are full of 20-year-olds ready to conquer social networks. But like Belen Rodriguez, there are none.

She and Diletta Lotta are vying for the title of Instagram Queen in Italy, Both millions and millions of followers. All the others were left with crumbs.

And now we just have to wait for the beginning of July, when that little bump is finally gone and we’ll all get to know Luna Maria.