Elden Ring is officially “difficult”, it will not be dubbed in Italian – Nerd4.life

.’s Steam page is being analyzed elden ring We discovered two interesting details about the game, one positive for all Souls fans, and one negative for all. In fact, Bandai Namco and From Software said by filling in the various fields of the game card that Elden Ring is officially “Difficult‘The other details are that the game won’t be like that dubbed in Italian.

The fact that the game will be Difficult We knew that, but it’s always good to get confirmation. The change of title and structure compared to the “usual” spirits may also indicate an opening towards less skilled players. Instead, among the tags selected by Bandai Namco, there is the word “difficult,” which should clear any doubts you might have about the level of challenge the game should suggest.

Equally evident is the table on Languages Supported by the game: the only current dubbing will be in English, while the translation and the rest of the interface modification will also be in Italian.

A choice that won’t make everyone happy, but this one will be made by Bandai Namco To maintain The quality and work of the original voice actors, who will present their emotions and characterize the characters with their voices.

Elden Ring is expected to launch on January 21, 2021 on PC and consoles.