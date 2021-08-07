Poland: Backtracking on justice reform – the last hour

(ANSA – AFP) – WARSAW, AUGUST 07 – The head of the main party of Poland’s ruling conservative coalition, Jaroslaw Kaczynski, has announced that the law establishing a disciplinary body to strictly monitor the judiciary will be repealed from the justice reform being challenged by the Federation European.



“We will abolish the disciplinary chamber (of the Supreme Court) in the form in which it is currently operating, and the subject of the dispute (with the European Union) will disappear,” the head of the Law and Justice party said. To the agency PAP. Kaczynski then specified that the first proposals to amend the reform should be submitted in September. The Court of Justice of the European Union on July 14 ordered Poland to immediately terminate the activities of the disciplinary chamber of the Supreme Court established as part of the reform of the judicial system, a body responsible for the supervision of judges, with the power to abolish. their immunity for exposing them to criminal prosecution or having their salaries reduced. The same Court of Justice later ruled, on 15 July, that this chamber “did not provide all guarantees of impartiality and independence” and “is not immune to the direct or indirect influences of the legislative and executive branches.” (ANSA – Agence France-Presse).

