Eicma 2022, News: Aprilia RS 660 Extrema 2023. The most extreme of all – exhibitions and presentations

The arrival of a new version of the Aprilia super sports car with two cylinders with 100 horsepower. The Extrema has an SJ Project exhaust, carbon fiber parts, a single seat tail and reverse-shift software for track use.

s.The best-selling model in Europe in its class was the Aprilia RS 660 get rich with one Xtreme new versionto me. A name honoring athletic Aprilia 125 Xtremaeight-liter two-stroke was produced between 1992 and 1994.

c.To confirm the well-known technical base, aluminum body and two-cylinder engine with irregular timing of 100 hpThanks to new standard components, the RS 660 Extrema stops the balance needle A 166 kg dry.

to me This result is contributed by a new and lighter monolithic exhaust system SC . projectwith the carbon tip on the right side of the bike and no longer under the engine.
The muffler bracket is provided in black anodized aluminum, which allows Remove the passenger footrests Which leads to more lightening. Then there’s the front fender and the new tip under the engine with an unprecedented design, both made from the inside carbon fiber.

TheSportsmanship in Extrema was also emphasized by single seat tailwhich is installed in place of the passenger seat – supplied with the bike – and kept by RS Two-seater homologation.

Includes complete electronic equipment, already standard in RS 660 traction control modifiable , cornering ABSengine brake, Engine Maps, Wheelie Control. Moreover, the RS 660 Extrema is finally equipped with software Which allows you to adjust the gearbox Quick turn In an inverted configuration, an ideal solution for running on the track.

new too livery White and red, with black graphic trim and red edges, the sporty inspiration clearly makes Extrema recognizable among others.

