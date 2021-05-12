May 12, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Egypt discovers 250 graves dating back 4,200 years, even with a "fake door"

Egypt discovers 250 graves dating back 4,200 years, even with a “fake door”

Samson Paul May 12, 2021 2 min read

About 250 rock tombs dating back about 4,200 years were discovered in central Egypt by the mission of the Supreme Council of Egyptian Antiquities in Sohag Governorate. This was announced by the Facebook page of the Egyptian Ministry of Antiquities. Mustafa Waziri, Secretary General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities, specified in the text that a “well” was discovered in graves and “another with a slope ending in a burial chamber.” The burials “date from the end of the Old Kingdom to the end of the Ptolemaic period.”


“A tomb dating back to the end of the Old Kingdom” features a “fake door with the remains of hieroglyphic inscriptions,” mentioning the note without providing further details on this item. Scenes were also found in the cemetery depicting a “grave owner” celebrating sacrifices and “people making offerings to the dead.”

Egypt unearths 250 graves dating back 4,200 years, even if there are

Excavations also led to the discovery of “many ceramic vases, some of which were used in everyday life and others in funerary furniture as miniature symbolic artifacts, known as“ fot ”:“ Small spherical vases with traces of yellow paint on the outside, ”mark the note again. In addition, “many small alabaster vases and remnants of a round metal mirror” and “human and animal bones and many pottery pieces” were found, in addition to “pieces of limestone with inscriptions that could represent funerary paintings of tomb owners dating back to prehistoric times. Sixth Dynasty ».

Egypt unearths 250 graves dating back 4,200 years, even if there are

Egypt announced many archaeological discoveries in recent months with an announced intention to revive tourism, which accounts for about 15% of Egypt’s GDP, but has been declining since 2011 due to revolutions, Islamic terrorism, and now due to the epidemic.

READ  Curfew, useful or not? What does it mean to move it to 11 pm? This is what science says

Follow La Stampa Viage On Facebook (click here)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Summer school plan, Janelle rushes: “There are organizational problems that must be resolved immediately.” [VIDEO]

May 12, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Nuclear tests in Polynesia: France “is not afraid of the truth” – Altima Aura

May 11, 2021 Samson Paul
1 min read

Dozens of corpses have been found in India in the Ganges, and it is suspected that they are people who have died from COVID-19 and whose bodies have not been cremated.

May 11, 2021 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

Egypt discovers 250 graves dating back 4,200 years, even with a “fake door”

May 12, 2021 Samson Paul
2 min read

Those who are not vaccinated are at risk for “long cov”. Nervous system, unknown effects – time

May 12, 2021 Noah French
4 min read

OECD: Italy’s wealth is (almost) just a matter of legacy. Inheritance tax is much lower than the average

May 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

You can buy NFTs!

May 12, 2021 Lorelei Reese