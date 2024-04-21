New post by Katz: “Stop Iran.” After the Colosseum, the Eiffel Tower in the background. Tajani: “Let's avoid panic” – Europe

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz, after his post about X with Iranian missiles on the Colosseum in Rome, posted the same message this time with the Eiffel Tower. The inscription in English, French and Hebrew reads: “Stop Iran before it is too late,” addressed to US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, Italian Antonio Tajani, German Baerbock, French Minister Sighorn and English Minister David Cameron. In the video, with the Eiffel Tower in the background, in the foreground is a quiet scene of a man about to eat a croissant and cappuccino, interrupted by a gunshot.

video New post by Katz: “Stop Iran”

“I do not think there is a possibility of an attack on the West” by Iran, “which is also making serious mistakes, such as giving drones to Russia, and giving drones and weapons to Hezbollah, which is not good. We must avoid causing panic,” the Foreign Ministry said. Minister Antonio Tajani commented on the photo published by his Israeli colleague Israel Katz on the X website with missiles being fired at the Colosseum. “There are also other European targets – says the minister, referring to the second place with the Eiffel Tower – that are more worrying, we have to worry.” He added that the commitment aims to stop the escalation, without ruling out holding a conversation with the Iranian minister “in the next few days.”

