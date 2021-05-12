Summer school plan, Janelle rushes: “There are organizational problems that must be resolved immediately.” [VIDEO]

In the summer school plan drawn up by Minister of Education Patrizio Bianchi “there are known problems” and “organizational vital points that we hope will be resolved or improved immediately”.

Thus the president of the National Mayors Association Antonello Janelli Participate in the online meeting “Summer school, an opportunity for students and teachers?” Organized by Horizonte Scola.

The first problem, according to Giannelli, is anxiety Shortage of secretarial staff. With Estat PianoAnd – explain – There is a job that demands a lot of secretariats, and that is already understaffed. Moreover, there is no assessment of the competencies, from administrative procedures to contract codes. The other criticality concerns the teacher, who has the work obligations stipulated in the contracts. The summer period is based either on voluntary membership or on the possibility of recruiting external employees.

However, the project could be reintroduced, according to the head of the National People’s Congress, even after the epidemic is over: “If we learned how to make schools operate even in these alternative ways, there would be nothing wrong with that. But we need additional resources to make what we have work better. Right now, there is a huge bounty of money, 510 million, which should be used to its best advantage.” Then, to intervene by introducing permanent and structural changes to improve the system, otherwise the epidemic will pass, and we will remain with a school that will have unsatisfactory aspects, and that will be a shame. “