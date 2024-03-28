Economic agenda for March 29 and April 1, 2024

March 29, 2024
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Square
- The Italian Stock Exchange closed For the Easter holiday.
Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023
Conference call to comment on the financial statements
Oba
- A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.
International stock exchanges
Germany
- The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.
France
- The Paris Stock Exchange closed.
Great Britain
- The London Stock Exchange closed.
United State
Central banks
Nourish it
- Speech by Jerome Powell (raw 16.30).
total economy
Italy
- Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +1.4% y/y (previous: 0.0% m/m; +0.8% y/y).
- Guide for Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +1.4% y/y (previous: +0.1% m/m; +0.8% y/y).
France
- Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: +0.7% mo/m; +2.8% YoY.
Japan
- Unemployment rate In February 2024 (00.30 AM). Consensus: 2.4%.
- Retail In February 2024 (00.50 hours). Consensus: +2.9% y/y.
- Industrial production (Tentatively) in February 2024 (00.50 AM). Consensus: +1.4% mo/m.
United State
- Consumption expenses (nominal) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.
- Family income In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.
- Consumption contraction In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +2.5% y/y.
- Consumption contraction (Core) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +2.8% YoY.
- Trade balance (Tentatively) in February 2024 (at 2.30 pm). Consensus: -$90 billion.
April 1, 2024
Italian Stock Exchange
Business Square
- Closing of the Italian Stock Exchange For the Easter Monday holiday.
International stock exchanges
Germany
- The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.
France
- The Paris Stock Exchange closed.
Great Britain
- The London Stock Exchange closed.
total economy
Japan
- index Tanks For major manufacturing companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 10.0.
- index Tanks For large non-industrial companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 33.0.
United State
- index ISM Manufacturing In March 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 48.0 (previous 47.8).
- Construction spending In February 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
Form and instructions for transferring accreditation
Ferrari's new car has already caused a sensation: they've created something unique in Maranello, and it's going to be great
Do you often receive anonymous and unwanted calls? How to report everything