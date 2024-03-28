Economic agenda for March 29 and April 1, 2024

March 29, 2024

The Italian Stock Exchange closed For the Easter holiday.

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.

International stock exchanges

Germany

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.

France

The Paris Stock Exchange closed.

Great Britain

The London Stock Exchange closed.

United State

Central banks

Speech by Jerome Powell (raw 16.30).

total economy

Italy

Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +1.4% y/y (previous: 0.0% m/m; +0.8% y/y).

France

Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: +0.7% mo/m; +2.8% YoY.

Japan

Unemployment rate In February 2024 (00.30 AM). Consensus: 2.4%.

United State

Consumption expenses (nominal) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

April 1, 2024

Closing of the Italian Stock Exchange For the Easter Monday holiday.

International stock exchanges

Germany

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.

France

The Paris Stock Exchange closed.

Great Britain

The London Stock Exchange closed.

total economy

Japan

index Tanks For major manufacturing companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 10.0.

For major manufacturing companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 10.0. index Tanks For large non-industrial companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 33.0.

United State