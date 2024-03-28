March 29, 2024

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Economic agenda for March 29 and April 1, 2024

Economic agenda for March 29 and April 1, 2024

Karen Hines March 28, 2024 2 min read

March 29, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

  • The Italian Stock Exchange closed For the Easter holiday.

Board of Directors to examine financial statements for 2023

Conference call to comment on the financial statements

Oba

  • A voluntary public takeover (OPA) offer promoted by Crown Bidco for the shares is underway Todd. The process will end on May 8, 2024.

International stock exchanges

Germany

  • The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.

France

  • The Paris Stock Exchange closed.

Great Britain

  • The London Stock Exchange closed.

United State

Central banks

Nourish it

  • Speech by Jerome Powell (raw 16.30).

total economy

Italy

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +1.4% y/y (previous: 0.0% m/m; +0.8% y/y).

  • Guide for Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (11.00 AM). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +1.4% y/y (previous: +0.1% m/m; +0.8% y/y).

France

  • Unified index Consumer prices (Tentatively) in March 2024 (08.45 AM). Consensus: +0.7% mo/m; +2.8% YoY.

Japan

  • Unemployment rate In February 2024 (00.30 AM). Consensus: 2.4%.

  • Retail In February 2024 (00.50 hours). Consensus: +2.9% y/y.

  • Industrial production (Tentatively) in February 2024 (00.50 AM). Consensus: +1.4% mo/m.

United State

  • Consumption expenses (nominal) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

  • Family income In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.4% mo/m.

  • Consumption contraction In February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +2.5% y/y.

  • Consumption contraction (Core) in February 2024 (1.30pm). Consensus: +0.3% mo/m; +2.8% YoY.

  • Trade balance (Tentatively) in February 2024 (at 2.30 pm). Consensus: -$90 billion.

April 1, 2024

Italian Stock Exchange

Business Square

  • Closing of the Italian Stock Exchange For the Easter Monday holiday.

International stock exchanges

Germany

  • The Frankfurt Stock Exchange closed.

France

  • The Paris Stock Exchange closed.

Great Britain

  • The London Stock Exchange closed.

total economy

Japan

  • index Tanks For major manufacturing companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 10.0.

  • index Tanks For large non-industrial companies in the first quarter of 2024 (01.50 am). Consensus: 33.0.

United State

  • index ISM Manufacturing In March 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: 48.0 (previous 47.8).

  • Construction spending In February 2024 (4.00 pm). Consensus: +0.5% mo/m.

See also  Goodbye, dealers: here is Stellantis' new sales model

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Form and instructions for transferring accreditation

March 28, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Ferrari's new car has already caused a sensation: they've created something unique in Maranello, and it's going to be great

March 28, 2024 Karen Hines
3 min read

Do you often receive anonymous and unwanted calls? How to report everything

March 27, 2024 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Economic agenda for March 29 and April 1, 2024

March 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

In the field for two women who were evacuated

March 28, 2024 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The magnitude of the stars: Watch the video (feel goosebumps)

March 28, 2024 Karen Hines
2 min read

An Easter gift for all Napoli players, what happened at Castel Volturno

March 28, 2024 Mirabelle Hunt