If you own this car model, be very careful: 1 out of every 3 is stolen

Pay maximum attention to your car, especially if it is this model: 1 in 3 stolen.

When you buy a new car and go for insurance, initially because it is new from the dealership We want to protect him in every way Therefore, we tend to include all options, from weather events to theft and fires.

As time goes by, the car gets older, so the interest in it also decreases. In fact, many motorists decide after a few years to start saving on insurance and They give up some protection Because, in their opinion, it's not worth it for the value of the car.

However, one thing you never think about is that if your car is stolen and you don't have theft insurance, you will be completely stuck. Without transportation And without allocating any money to buy another car. If you work away from home, this can be very annoying.

Here, in Italy, they are what they are The most stolen car models In absolute numbers, and what is the trend of this type of crime that has certainly increased in our country in the recent period: keep your eyes open!

Car theft, here are some numbers

In 2023, car thefts in Italy increased compared to 2022, and it can be said that the same thing is happening this year. The most affected models are SUVsWhich constitutes 53% of stolen cars. Moreover, the majority of thefts of this type are concentrated in four regions: 33% occur in Campania, 24% in Lazio, 20% in Puglia, and 14% in Lombardy.

The analysis was conducted by Lojack Observatory, a leader in radio frequency anti-theft systems, and also revealed what The most popular models to date From car thieves – here they are all, be careful if you have such a car.

Fiat Panda but not only

The most stolen models in Italy are Fiat Panda, Fiat 500, Citroen C3, Lancia Ypsilon and Smart Fortwo. As far as SUVs are concerned, the Toyota RAV4 is highly prized by thieves, followed by the Toyota C-HR, Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade, and finally the Peugeot 3008.

Most car thefts happen thanks to tools High technology like jammer, a frequency jamming device that prevents nearby people from locking the car with the remote control. If you have one of these models, keep your eyes open.