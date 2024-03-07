Economic activities in Chiavina have declined by 10% in fifteen years

Not a collapse but the minus sign in front of you is there and should not be underestimated. Economic activities in the Chiavina municipal area have declined by more than 10% over the past 15 years. The data provided by the Chamber of Commerce is unambiguous. In 2010 there were 487 economic activities, and in 2022 it decreased to 437, that is, fifty fewer, in short. Even with a few years of going against the trend, the decline in business in the area has been inexorable. If the crisis that followed the terrible year 2008 did not seem to have left major marks in the data, Covid certainly had a significant impact. In 2021, there were still 462 companies.

It is clear that the data is not homogeneous by sector. Most of the decline occurred in the commercial sector, where the number of companies decreased from 153 companies to 122 companies. In short, the number of trading companies decreased by thirty-one out of 50. Ten more were lost in the manufacturing sector. A sign of the times but also the hypothesis that someone has moved to a more suitable context such as industrial or artisanal areas outside of Chiavina. Activities related to accommodation and restaurant services also decreased, from 55 to 48. It is clear that we are talking about activities that are managed in a professional manner. In short, no B&Bs, unless the managers have a VAT number. There are also sectors in which the plus sign is present and even clearly visible. For example, companies that provide financial or insurance activities. It has practically doubled, going from 13 to 25. The last number that says a lot about the changes that are taking place concerns companies that deal with health care and assistance. There were two in 2010. Now there are seven.