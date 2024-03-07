Economic activities in Chiavina have declined by 10% in fifteen years

Economics / Valchiavina
Wednesday, March 6, 2024
The significant decline affected the trade sector in particular
Not a collapse but the minus sign in front of you is there and should not be underestimated. Economic activities in the Chiavina municipal area have declined by more than 10% over the past 15 years. The data provided by the Chamber of Commerce is unambiguous. In 2010 there were 487 economic activities, and in 2022 it decreased to 437, that is, fifty fewer, in short. Even with a few years of going against the trend, the decline in business in the area has been inexorable. If the crisis that followed the terrible year 2008 did not seem to have left major marks in the data, Covid certainly had a significant impact. In 2021, there were still 462 companies.
It is clear that the data is not homogeneous by sector. Most of the decline occurred in the commercial sector, where the number of companies decreased from 153 companies to 122 companies. In short, the number of trading companies decreased by thirty-one out of 50. Ten more were lost in the manufacturing sector. A sign of the times but also the hypothesis that someone has moved to a more suitable context such as industrial or artisanal areas outside of Chiavina. Activities related to accommodation and restaurant services also decreased, from 55 to 48. It is clear that we are talking about activities that are managed in a professional manner. In short, no B&Bs, unless the managers have a VAT number. There are also sectors in which the plus sign is present and even clearly visible. For example, companies that provide financial or insurance activities. It has practically doubled, going from 13 to 25. The last number that says a lot about the changes that are taking place concerns companies that deal with health care and assistance. There were two in 2010. Now there are seven.
The final sector to examine is construction. Here too, it is possible that someone may have moved with the registered office outside the territory and still remain active, but the decline was quite evident. Despite the job boom that super-bonus has produced in recent years. The super bonus that does not seem to have left any marks on the number of activities, which fell from 75 to 53 without any particular shocks in the years when it was possible to “cover” the houses without spending a single euro. Another important fact that must be taken into consideration for the economic development of the municipality is the trend of closing and opening of businesses in the area. From 2010 to 2022, there is a somewhat erratic trend in the total balance, with a negative peak with multiple closures in 2010, 2013, 2014, 2020 and in the last year with the highest number of closures and a low number of registrations. Perhaps in the wake of the pandemic.
© All rights reserved
“Internet trailblazer. Travelaholic. Passionate social media evangelist. Tv advocate.”
More Stories
The new tax on modifying electric cars: will empty your account The blow is coming for all citizens
Almost all Jaguar cars will soon cease production
Fiat 500 Tributo Tribuno, a tribute to the 2004 concept