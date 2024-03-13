March 13, 2024

Easter is almost here, but will it be sun or rain, hot or cold? What do the forecasts say?

Karen Hines March 13, 2024 2 min read

Weather forecast for Easter

Easter is now approaching and many are already starting to organize themselves. With frequently asked questions in mind: Will it rain or shine, will it be hot or cold?

A hypothesis must be made. Climatic history From our country teaches us that the most famous March e April They often appear ExtremismIt is characterized by a rapid transition from days with a typical warm spring flavor to days with sudden thunderstorms, even accompanied by hail.

Well, the latest update confirms that Climate imitation to Easter period Which can actually be characterized by fairly dynamic, and sometimes extreme, weather. The reason must be found Strong atmospheric movements of air masses On a Western Hemisphere scale. Technically these massive aerial maneuvers are defined as “Meridian exchanges“: for”cold air It descends towards the mid-latitudes of northern Europe/the Atlantic Ocean, cooling it, while the warm subtropical African air (African cyclone) rises towards Europe as shown in the map below. Italy, especially the central and northern regions, risks finding itself in a kind of “Convergence zone“These important weather numbers interact in it.
It is precisely in this “no man's land” that the greatest and most dangerous contradictions occur: the heat that accumulates in the lower layers of the atmosphere increases the temperature of the atmosphere. Risk of extreme weather events Like storms and treacherous hailstorms.

Meridian exchanges over Europe: cold air descends towards the Mediterranean; Warm air rises from Africa
The most interesting aspect concerns Rainfall: In practical terms, this could translate into a series of cold and unstable incursions at altitudes capable of significantly destabilizing the atmosphere, leading to Rain and thunderstorms. As often happens in this season, this does not mean that entire days will be spoiled by rainfall, on the contrary: these phenomena last a few hours at most, before the sun returns (classic spring instability).
We will see whether or not upcoming weather updates confirm this trend or whether there will be any news. In fact, we cannot rule out that there may be room between one turbulent front and anotherAdvance of the African cyclone Able to bring unseasonal warmth.

