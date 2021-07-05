July 5, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Congratulations guys, the American dream is being renewed

Congratulations guys, the American dream is being renewed

Noah French July 5, 2021 1 min read

Image from Askenews website

Rome, July 4 (askanews) – “Congratulations to our comrades in the United States. Today the American dream has been renewed for many of our comrades and the Italian descendants who made America better. Go hand in hand with progress, ”writes Michael Schiavone, secretary general of the General Assembly of Italians Abroad. July 4.

“Congratulations to our community in the United States, comrades who have made a tremendous contribution to the progress and future of that great nation that has become a reference point for Western democracies and international organizations.

“According to our comrades, the United States has represented the country of a thousand opportunities, Eldorado seeks fortune. Grandpa Giovanni, my cousins ​​and many villagers. The states are welcoming, hospitable and all: our comrades and other communities who came to those regions across different regions were discriminating chapters, they did not leave themselves by realizing the great American dream.

“Happy Independence Day and happy moments to our comrades, friends and relatives who live in the country with stars and stripes. Congratulations on a good journey on the path that has led to the strengthening of America and democracy and the broader sense of freedom.”

READ  Container shipping is "always given" free: Shipping resumes on the Suez Canal - Economy

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

The extreme chic hypocrisy of those who teach the lesson to those who work

July 4, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Mayor of Bettenasko: “We are waiting for Valerio, my condolences to the families of the two girls”

July 4, 2021 Noah French
3 min read

From Kennedy to Trump, a book on 60 years of American history was presented in the Florence-Chronicle

July 4, 2021 Noah French

You may have missed

1 min read

Congratulations guys, the American dream is being renewed

July 5, 2021 Noah French
2 min read

Italy tonight, “If they pay their taxes they fail.” Pietro Sansonetti and the delusion of tax evasion and flat taxes – Il Tempo

July 5, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Prime Video, “Jolt”: plot, cast and characters

July 5, 2021 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Sun and heat today and in the next few days »ILMETEO.it

July 5, 2021 Karen Hines