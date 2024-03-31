Dredge is celebrating its first anniversary with a teaser for upcoming expansion and charity work

The 17-year-old team and developers at Black Salt Games celebrated the first anniversary of the game's release Dredge Deceive Act of charity And the movie includes The beginning of the next expansion From the game.

Step by step, developers and publishers donated 100,000 New Zealand dollars (about 55,000 euros) to New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Funda research organization dedicated to the conservation of whales and dolphins, with a main focus on sustainability and the recovery of native species.

“Thanks to all the players around the world, we are able to give back to the environment that inspired our game,” said Nadia Thorne, CEO of Black Salt Games. “We are only beginning to understand the vital role ocean health plays in our overall climate.”

“Protecting these environments and their inhabitants means not only preserving them, but also actively combatting climate change. We are proud that our success can contribute to these critical efforts.”