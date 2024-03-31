Dredge is celebrating its first anniversary with a teaser for upcoming expansion and charity work

The 17-year-old team and developers at Black Salt Games celebrated the first anniversary of the game's release Dredge Deceive Act of charity And the movie includes The beginning of the next expansion From the game.
Step by step, developers and publishers donated 100,000 New Zealand dollars (about 55,000 euros) to New Zealand Whale and Dolphin Funda research organization dedicated to the conservation of whales and dolphins, with a main focus on sustainability and the recovery of native species.
“Thanks to all the players around the world, we are able to give back to the environment that inspired our game,” said Nadia Thorne, CEO of Black Salt Games. “We are only beginning to understand the vital role ocean health plays in our overall climate.”
“Protecting these environments and their inhabitants means not only preserving them, but also actively combatting climate change. We are proud that our success can contribute to these critical efforts.”
New expansion in 2024
At the end of the trailer celebrating Dredge's one-year anniversary, which you can find above, we can see the player's boat approaching Oil factorySeemingly deserted…or maybe not?
From the video description on YouTube, it is clear that the structure will be in the middle The new expansion is coming later this year.
“Today we launched our 1st Anniversary Trailer, looking back at key moments from the past 12 months. We want to thank you for your continued support. There will be new adventures coming across the greater Marrow throughout the year…”
For those who don't know, Dredge is an adventure that blends fishing with a Lovecraftian horror atmosphere, bringing life to a truly original experience. If you want to know more, here's our review.
