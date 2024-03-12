Dragon's Dogma 2 has time-limited side quests, and the game recommends caution

To add more spice to a formula Dragon's Doctrine 2the Capcom team led by Hideaki Itsuno saw fit to do a few things Limited time side missionsthat is, it will be necessary to complete it within a certain time frame, on pain of failure and potentially disastrous consequences for the NPCs involved.

These are the details that we also mentioned in our latest test of Dragon's Dogma 2 and now more details have arrived thanks to users who shared information and the game screen related to this strange element of production on Reddit.

As we can see in the image below, the game itself Players are advised to be careful when accepting multiple missions at once Secondary, as some are sensitive to the passage of time and will progress even without direct intervention from Arisin. But it is not clear whether the timer for these tasks will be activated regardless of whether we accept them immediately or not.

“Some quests are affected by time and progress without Arisen's involvement. It results from performing multiple quests The risk of not being able to act in a timely manner, with unintended consequences. Try to keep time in mind when managing ongoing tasks and taking on new ones.”

As Redditor Direct_Hurry7264 later explained, we're talking about a mechanic that seems to be tied to the actual passage of time and not to the progression of the main quest, as happens in the first chapter of the series and in many other RPGs.

Fortunately, it will be possible to distinguish these side quests from those that do not have time limits, thanks to Hourglass icon. Furthermore, it appears that they will be tasked by special NPCs who will actively seek out the protagonist's help.

“These are special quests from NPCs that must be completed within a certain period of time. An hourglass icon will appear. NPCs that give you quests appear and give them to you. Then you have to stop everything to do them, otherwise the consequences will be serious.”

“For example, there's this boy who got lost while picking flowers and you'll have to look for him in a cave. But first you'll have to talk to several NPCs to get some information.”